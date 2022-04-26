WINDEA CTV Starts Construction of Three Crew Transfer Vessels Aimed for U.S. Offshore Wind Market

U.S.-based offshore wind crew transfer vessel company WINDEA CTV has started construction of three 30-meter hybrid-ready CTVs.

Two of the Incat Crowther-designed CTVs will be constructed at St. Johns Shipyard in Palatka, FL and one will be built at Gulf Craft in Franklin, LA.

The CTVs are scheduled to be delivered in 2023 and will go immediately into service for GE Renewables. The vessels will first operate out of New Bedford, MA, during the Vineyard Wind I construction period.

"In collaboration with our operating partner Hornblower we are pleased to be working with Incat Crowther and the shipyards to construct the first vessels of our CTV fleet in the U.S. These three CTVs represent the first wave of our fleet which we have been developing since 2019 with our European partners,” said Bradley Neuberth, Managing Partner of WINDEA CTV and owner MidOcean Wind.

“We are excited to bring this safe, reliable and efficient service to the market next year.”