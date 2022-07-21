CMIC to Deliver Liftboat Jacking Systems to CTW

Chinese companies CMIC and CTW (Tianjin) Offshore Engineering (CTW) on July 18 signed an agreement for strategic cooperation and supply of four liftboat jacking systems to CTW.

"The strategic cooperation framework provides the basis of cooperation for the construction of liftboats, to jointly develop front-end customer resources, provide better services for the back-end operations and for the further development of the maintenance service market," CMIC said,

CTW is a private company in the business of marine engineering technology research, consultation and services, and marine engineering equipment manufacturing, sales, and rental services and is mainly engaged in the design, manufacture, supervision, and marketing of self-jacking systems & self-propelled units.

Two complete sets of Liftboat jacking systems have already been delivered by CMIC to CTW in the first half of this year. The total contractual amount of the six complete sets of liftboat jacking systems is RMB156 million（approximately USD23.1 million）which includes both the two sets already delivered and the four new sets ordered this week.

According to CMIC, the two firms have agreed to two more complete sets of liftboat jacking systems and electrical control systems.

"All orders are for overseas ship-owners. In the future, the cooperation between the parties will focus on further enhancing product technologies, accelerating delivery and improving after-sales services, etc," CMIC said.

In the past years, CTW has carried out proactive advancements in the offshore oil and gas and wind power markets, which has demonstrated its strong market operation capability. With its long history in the offshore engineering and energy industries, CMIC has strong equipment design and manufacturing strength, sound market and customer network and rich operation and maintenance experience in the fields of oil and gas and offshore wind power. Leveraging on this strategic cooperation, CMIC and CTW will seek for joint development in the future through leveraging on their respective resource advantages, features and jointly provide better products and services for the offshore oil and gas and wind power markets on the principal of "synergy and collaboration with mutual benefits".