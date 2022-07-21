Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Biden Moves to Expand Offshore Wind to Gulf of Mexico

July 21, 2022

Credit: BOEM
Credit: BOEM

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it had identified 700,000 acres for possible offshore wind energy development in the Gulf of Mexico, seeking to expand a growing clean energy industry to a major U.S. oil and gas hub.

It also said President Joe Biden would direct his Interior Department to move ahead with offshore wind development in areas of the Atlantic coast where former President Donald Trump banned oil and gas development.

"Today we open up yet another coast and frontier in expanding offshore wind," a senior administration official told reporters.

The announcement was part of a slate of new measures to address climate change that Biden unveiled during a trip to a Massachusetts facility making offshore wind components. Read full story

The expansion of the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry is a cornerstone of Biden's plan to fight global warming and decarbonize the electricity sector by 2035.

Biden's Interior Department will seek public input on two areas in the Gulf. One is off the coast of Galveston, Texas, and the other near Lake Charles, Louisiana. If projects are ultimately developed there, they could power more than 3 million homes, the administration said.

The two areas will undergo further review to determine the locations most suitable for leasing.

In 2020, a government lab found that the Gulf's shallow waters and proximity to oil and gas infrastructure would support offshore wind development. Several Louisiana companies involved in offshore drilling were tapped to help build the nation's first offshore wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island.

The White House also said Biden would remove uncertainty cast over the industry from Trump's leasing ban on areas off the coasts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The 2020 withdrawal of those areas from leasing consideration did not specifically address offshore wind development.


(Reuters  -  Reporting by Nichola Groom; additional reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Industry News Offshore Wind Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Regulations


Trending Offshore News

©Allseas

Gallery: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Vessel Removes 11,000t...
Offshore
Prelude FLNG - Credit: CapTom

Workers on Shell's Prelude FLNG Extend Industrial Action...
Energy

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Well-Safe Solutions Finds P&A Work for Newly Bought Rig

Well-Safe Solutions Finds P&A Work for Newly Bought Rig

Woodside Cuts Output Guidance on Gulf of Mexico Project Delay

Woodside Cuts Output Guidance on Gulf of Mexico Project Delay

Russian Gas Flows to Europe Resume via Nord Stream 1 Pipeline

Russian Gas Flows to Europe Resume via Nord Stream 1 Pipeline

PGS Wins Seismic Survey Contracts in Indonesia and Australia

PGS Wins Seismic Survey Contracts in Indonesia and Australia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine