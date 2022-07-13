First Gas Flows from DeNovo's Zandolie Field Offshore Trinidad & Tobago

First gas has started flowing from DeNovo Energy's Zandolie field offshore Trinidad & Tobago, developed using a wind- and solar-powered unmanned platform.

Zandolie, which took $52 million to develop, is DeNovo's second offshore field development to be completed in Block 1 (a) on the West Coast of Trinidad.

Zandolie is a single well, conductor-supported platform with a nameplate capacity of 40 MMSCFD.

"The field development builds off the existing Iguana Infrastructure enabling a more compact topside structure that is lighter and more efficient. The space-saving achieved also minimizes the use of steel in the design allowing for a modular design and greater use of local fabrication services, " DeNovo said.

"Powered by wind and solar, the 100% renewably powered platform was also fully fabricated in-country, affirming DeNovo's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and maximizing local talent and resources. The facility has also been designed to prevent methane slip in the transportation of gas during the extraction process and in its movement to DeNovo's on-shore gas processing facility within the Point Lisas Industrial Estate," DeNovo said.

Construction of the platform was completed at the United Engineering Services Limited (UESL) local fabrication yard, and the Zandolie Drilling campaign was conducted by the local Well Services Rig 110.