Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

First Gas Flows from DeNovo's Zandolie Field Offshore Trinidad & Tobago

July 13, 2022

Credit: DeNovo
Credit: DeNovo

First gas has started flowing from DeNovo Energy's Zandolie field offshore Trinidad & Tobago, developed using a wind- and solar-powered unmanned platform.

Zandolie, which took $52 million to develop, is DeNovo's second offshore field development to be completed in Block 1 (a) on the West Coast of Trinidad.

Zandolie is a single well, conductor-supported platform with a nameplate capacity of 40 MMSCFD. 

"The field development builds off the existing Iguana Infrastructure enabling a more compact topside structure that is lighter and more efficient. The space-saving achieved also minimizes the use of steel in the design allowing for a modular design and greater use of local fabrication services, " DeNovo said.

"Powered by wind and solar, the 100% renewably powered platform was also fully fabricated in-country, affirming DeNovo's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and maximizing local talent and resources. The facility has also been designed to prevent methane slip in the transportation of gas during the extraction process and in its movement to DeNovo's on-shore gas processing facility within the Point Lisas Industrial Estate," DeNovo said.

Construction of the platform was completed at the United Engineering Services Limited (UESL) local fabrication yard, and the Zandolie Drilling campaign was conducted by the local Well Services Rig 110.

 
Technology Energy Caribbean Activity Production Shallow Water


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy's Offshore Well in Indonesia Hits 'Material...
Energy
Credit: Photo: Øyvind Gravås/Equinor

Gas Leaks Shut Parts of Equinor's Sleipner Offshore Field
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

One Million Gallons Collected from US' Longest Running Oil Spill

One Million Gallons Collected from US' Longest Running Oil Spill

No Changes Needed to Planned Capricorn Merger, Tullow Oil CEO Says

No Changes Needed to Planned Capricorn Merger, Tullow Oil CEO Says

North Sea Transition Authority Names New CEO

North Sea Transition Authority Names New CEO

First Gas Flows from DeNovo's Zandolie Field Offshore Trinidad & Tobago

First Gas Flows from DeNovo's Zandolie Field Offshore Trinidad & Tobago

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine