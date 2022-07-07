Decom Engineering Wins Contracts in UK North Sea and W. Africa

Northern Ireland-based Decom Engineering has said it has won two contracts worth more than £300,000 in the North Sea and offshore West Africa. strengthening their reputation as a leading provider of decommissioning services.

The company said it had designed and developed a range of cold cutting saws which are deployed on a variety of energy sector decommissioning projects which require pipelines and associated infrastructure to be safely removed.

The UK Continental Shelf contract is a conductor recovery and removal project deployed topside on a vessel and Decom’s C1 Chopsaw is expected to complete eight cuts on behalf of a global offshore contractor.

Separately, Norwegian-headquartered subsea and offshore wind farm contractor Havfram has commissioned Decom to carry out cutting operations on a ROVCON connector in water depths of up to 800m off the coast of West Africa.

The company said that both projects were secured following a series of technical trials at JFD Global’s testing tank and the National Hyperbaric Centre in Aberdeen, and they follow the successful completion of two phases of another international workscope offshore in the Gulf of Thailand in which Decom’s chop saws performed hundreds of cuts on piping of up to 16” diameter.

Steven Gibson, Senior Engineer with Havfram during testing, said: “The potential of Decom’s saw to cut the heavy grade material we are going to be cutting through on the west African seabed, the speed of the cut, and the ability to position it in a very restricted space, were the driving factors in awarding this workscope.”

Worth noting, Northern Ireland-based Decom opened up a new base near Aberdeen at the start of 2022 to be located closer to potential North Sea clients.





Decom Engineering's C1-24 chopsaw was tested at depths of 800m at the National Hyberbaric Centre, Aberdeen - Credit: Decom Engineering



