Brazil: TechnipFMC, Equinor Pen LoI for FEED Work on Brazilian Offshore Project

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has signed a letter of intent with the Norwegian oil company Equinor for an integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED) study on its BM-C-33 project offshore Brazil.

The study will finalize the technical solution for the proposed gas and condensate greenfield development in the pre-salt Campos Basin before Equinor makes its final investment decision (FID).

The FEED study includes an option to proceed with a direct award to TechnipFMC for the integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and

Installation (iEPCI) phase of the project.

"The major iEPCI contract would cover the entire subsea system, including Subsea 2.0 tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, rigid risers and flowlines, umbilicals, pipeline end terminations, and subsea distribution and topside control equipment. TechnipFMC would also be responsible for life-of-field services," TechnipFMC said.

For TechnipFMC, a “major” contract is over $1.0 billion, bit the final contract is is subject to FID and contract approval.

Back in March 2021, Equinor, with its partners Repsol Sinopec and Petrobras, approved the development concept for BM-C-33 gas/condensate field located in the Campos Basin pre-salt, offshore Brazil.

The discovery at the BM-C-33 license, located approximately 200 km from shore in water depths up to 2900 meters, was made by Repsol in 2010. Equinor - at the time known as Statoil - became the operator in 2016.

Under the selected concept, the well streams will be sent to a floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) located at the field. Gas and oil/condensate will both be processed at the FPSO to sales specifications and exported. Crude will be offloaded by shuttle tankers and shipped to the international market after ship-to-ship transfer. A new-build hull has been selected to accommodate for 30 years lifetime of the field.

The gas export solution is based on an integrated offshore gas pipeline from the FPSO to a new dedicated onshore gas receiving facility inside the Petrobras TECAB site at Cabiúnas, before connecting to the domestic gas transmission network.



