Brazil: Equinor, Partners Approve Development Concept for BM-C-33 Offshore Field

Norwegian oil firm Equinor, has, with its partners Repsol Sinopec and Petrobras, approved the development concept for BM-C-33, a gas/condensate field located in the Campos Basin pre-salt, offshore Brazil.

The discovery at the BM-C-33 license, located approximately 200 km from shore in water depths up to 2900 meters, was made by Repsol in 2010. Equinor - at the time known as Statoil - became the operator in 2016.

Under the selected concept, the well streams will be sent to a floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) located at the field. Gas and oil/condensate will both be processed at the FPSO to sales specifications and exported. Crude will be offloaded by shuttle tankers and shipped to the international market after ship-to-ship transfer. A new-build hull has been selected to accommodate for 30 years lifetime of the field.

The gas export solution is based on an integrated offshore gas pipeline from the FPSO to a new dedicated onshore gas receiving facility inside the Petrobras TECAB site at Cabiúnas, before connecting to the domestic gas transmission network.

“BM-C-33 is a key project in our portfolio and concept select is an important milestone in our effort to mature the project. It is important to further optimize and improve the project business case to make it more robust for future market,” says Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s senior vice president for projects.

Equinor is the operator of the field with 35% stake, Repsol Sinopec Brasil owns 35%, and Petrobras 30%.

"BM-C-33 holds substantial volumes of gas. A completion of the ongoing liberalization of the natural gas market in Brazil in line with the current plan, is key for the further development of the project. BM-C-33 is an asset that can generate value for the society, both through the creation of direct and indirect jobs, ripple effects, and through a gas supply that can induce industrial growth, as has happened in other countries”, says Veronica Coelho, Equinor’s country manager in Brazil.

Gas export capacity is planned for 16 Mm3/day with average exports expected to be 14 Mm3/day, which represents a significant volume based on current Brazilian gas demand, Equinor said. The daily oil processing capacity is 20,000 m3.

The concept select is a conclusion of a technical and commercial assessment of various developing concepts and landfalls. The chosen concept provides the most robust solution to develop the BM- C-33 project and gas value chain, Equinor said, adding that details on project timeline towards next decision gates and start of production are still to be concluded.