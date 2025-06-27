TotalEnergies Joins APA and Petronas in Suriname’s Offshore Block

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to acquire the 25% interest held by Moeve, formerly known as CEPSA, in Block 53, offshore Suriname, joining APA and Petronas as partner in the license.

Block 53 lies directly east of Block 58, where TotalEnergies and its partners made the final investment decision (FID) for the GranMorgu development in October 2024.

Block 53 contains the Baja-1 discovery, drilled near the border of Block 58.

“This acquisition brings new resources to the development of our low-cost and low-emission GranMorgu project.

“It also proves how TotalEnergies will leverage GranMorgu infrastructure to develop profitably additional resources and extend its production plateau, strengthening the position of the company in the offshore of Suriname,” said Javier Rielo, Senior Vice President Americas, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

APA is the operator of Block 53 with 45% working interest, while TotaleEnergies and Petronas hold 25% and 30% respectively.