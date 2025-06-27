Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TotalEnergies Joins APA and Petronas in Suriname’s Offshore Block

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to acquire the 25% interest held by Moeve, formerly known as CEPSA, in Block 53, offshore Suriname, joining APA and Petronas as partner in the license.

Block 53 lies directly east of Block 58, where TotalEnergies and its partners made the final investment decision (FID) for the GranMorgu development in October 2024.

Block 53 contains the Baja-1 discovery, drilled near the border of Block 58.

“This acquisition brings new resources to the development of our low-cost and low-emission GranMorgu project.

“It also proves how TotalEnergies will leverage GranMorgu infrastructure to develop profitably additional resources and extend its production plateau, strengthening the position of the company in the offshore of Suriname,” said Javier Rielo, Senior Vice President Americas, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

APA is the operator of Block 53 with 45% working interest, while TotaleEnergies and Petronas hold 25% and 30% respectively.

Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Plenitude)

Eni Sells Plenitude Share to Ares for $2.3B
© Alexey Achepovsky/Adobe Stock

Enhanced Oil Spill Detection System Starts Operating...
(Credit: Idemitsu Kosan Co)

Japanese Oil and Gas Firm Enters Two Blocks off Malaysia
(Credit: Petrobras)

Petrobras Acquires 13 Oil and Gas Blocks in Brazil’s...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Efficiency, Effectiveness

ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Effic

Current News

Centrica and Thailand’s PTT Ink Long-Term LNG Supply Deal

Centrica and Thailand’s PTT In

ADNOC-Led Consortium Closing in on Santos Takeover

ADNOC-Led Consortium Closing i

Denmark Extends Operating Life of Two Offshore Wind Farms

Denmark Extends Operating Life

OPT Secures US Patent for Floating Marine Vehicle Charging System

OPT Secures US Patent for Floa

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine