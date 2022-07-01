Strohm to Deliver TCP Subsea Water Alternating Gas (WAG) Jumper for Exxon's Guyana Project

U.S. oil major ExxonMobil is set to install a subsea water alternating gas (WAG) jumper made from Strohm’s Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) on the Liza Phase 2 project offshore Guyana.

This will be followed by a multi-jumper deployment campaign on ExxonMobil's and its co-venturers’ Yellowtail project using the Strohm's ‘Jumper on Demand’ procurement model.

Strohm has delivered the TCP Jumper for a planned installation this year. As well as marking the first use of TCP in South America, it will also be one of the first for Strohm’s Carbon Fibre PA12 TCP material group of pipes.

TCP in Place of Steel

The Liza Phase 2 TCP Jumper, which will be used in place of a steel jumper, will be installed in deep-water at depths of approximately 1,700m, and be used for water and gas injection services for the operator’s high pressure well injection application. The award of the jumper follows on from a successful feasibility engineering project and qualification programme for TCP.

On the back of the Liza field award for the WAG jumper, Strohm was also awarded a contract to supply Carbon Fibre PA12 TCP for all WAG jumpers to be delivered to the Yellowtail project in 2024.

"The ‘Jumper on Demand’ procurement model takes advantage of volume cost savings in the entire supply chain and involves shipping a continuous section of pipe to the in-country site. The continuous pipe is subsequently cut to length, terminated, and tested by the client," Strohm explained.

Gavin Leiper, vice president Americas (excluding Brazil) for Strohm, said: “This first award in the Americas for such a prestigious project as Liza Phase 2 has made everyone at Strohm extremely proud, with the additional contract for ‘Jumper on Demand’ for Yellowtail giving true credibility to the advantages and increasing popularity of TCP around the world”.

The TCP Jumpers will be manufactured in Strohm’s facility and headquarters in IJmuiden, the Netherlands.