Petrobras Extends Reservoir Characterization Services Contract with CGG

French oil and gas seismic data firm CGG said Thursday it had secured a four-year contract extension for its dedicated reservoir services center for Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"[CGG's] in-house team of reservoir characterization specialists have worked closely with Petrobras for the last 15 years, supporting its asset teams in optimizing the value of its seismic data and resolving complex geophysical challenges present in Brazil’s pre-salt and post-salt fields," CGG said.

CGG will now continue to provide its reservoir characterization workflows, such as geostatistical, 4D and azimuthal inversion, while also bringing new technologies to Brazil to further enhance reservoir understanding.

"These include its EBPetro and EBMatch ensemble-based petrophysical inversion and history matching, machine learning-augmented rock physics workflows, PP-PS inversion and joint azimuthal inversion of amplitudes and velocities," CGG said.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “Over the course of our longstanding partnership with Petrobras, our dedicated reservoir services center has established a strong reputation for technical excellence. We look forward to continuing to provide the highest standard of service and demonstrating the uplift that our latest proprietary reservoir characterization capabilities can bring to reservoir understanding in Brazil.”



