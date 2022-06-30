Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Extends Reservoir Characterization Services Contract with CGG

June 30, 2022

Petrobras HQ - ©Salty View /AdobeStock
Petrobras HQ - ©Salty View /AdobeStock

French oil and gas seismic data firm CGG said Thursday it had secured a four-year contract extension for its dedicated reservoir services center for Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"[CGG's] in-house team of reservoir characterization specialists have worked closely with Petrobras for the last 15 years, supporting its asset teams in optimizing the value of its seismic data and resolving complex geophysical challenges present in Brazil’s pre-salt and post-salt fields," CGG said.

CGG will now continue to provide its reservoir characterization workflows, such as geostatistical, 4D and azimuthal inversion, while also bringing new technologies to Brazil to further enhance reservoir understanding. 

"These include its EBPetro and EBMatch ensemble-based petrophysical inversion and history matching, machine learning-augmented rock physics workflows, PP-PS inversion and joint azimuthal inversion of amplitudes and velocities," CGG said.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “Over the course of our longstanding partnership with Petrobras, our dedicated reservoir services center has established a strong reputation for technical excellence. We look forward to continuing to provide the highest standard of service and demonstrating the uplift that our latest proprietary reservoir characterization capabilities can bring to reservoir understanding in Brazil.”

Energy Geoscience Activity South America Seismic


Trending Offshore News

The helicopter crashed near the Sagar Kiran jack-up rig - File photo: ONGC

Update: Four Dead as Helicopter with 9 Aboard Crashes Near...
Energy
Deepwater Atlas - Credit: Transocean

Transocean Takes Delivery of World's First 8th Generation...
Offshore

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

State Agency Wants Net-zero Carbon Emissions from Australia's Giant LNG Plant

State Agency Wants Net-zero Carbon Emissions from Australia's Giant LNG Plant

Gazprom Cancels Dividend for First Time Since 1998. Shares Drop

Gazprom Cancels Dividend for First Time Since 1998. Shares Drop

Boskalis to Install Substations, Monopiles for Ørsted, Eversource U.S. Offshore Wind Farms

Boskalis to Install Substations, Monopiles for Ørsted, Eversource U.S. Offshore Wind Farms

Petrobras Extends Reservoir Characterization Services Contract with CGG

Petrobras Extends Reservoir Characterization Services Contract with CGG

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine