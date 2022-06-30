Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Deep Wind Offshore, East West Power to Collaborate on Offshore Wind Projects in S. Korea

June 30, 2022

From left to right Tay Hwan Oh, Managing Director EWP, Sang Kie Cho, Vice president EWP, Yung. Moon Kim, President & CEO EWP. Knut Vassbotn CEO Deep Wind Offshore, Ho Keun Song, Country manager DWO. Dong Hyun Lee, Head of business development DWO - Credit: Deep Wind Offshore
From left to right Tay Hwan Oh, Managing Director EWP, Sang Kie Cho, Vice president EWP, Yung. Moon Kim, President & CEO EWP. Knut Vassbotn CEO Deep Wind Offshore, Ho Keun Song, Country manager DWO. Dong Hyun Lee, Head of business development DWO - Credit: Deep Wind Offshore

Norwegian offshore wind company Deep Wind Offshore has signed an agreement with South Korea's East West Power, to collaborate on projects totalling more than 4GW of floating and bottom fixed offshore wind in South Korea.    

"We are extremely excited to collaborate with EWP on these projects. The complementary capabilities of our companies create a solid foundation for successfully developing the projects to benefit the energy transition in Korea and provide opportunities for the national supply chain and local communities," says CEO Knut Vassbotn in Deep Wind Offshore.  

"Participating in the offshore wind energy sector is the global trend and essential element for the sustainable growth of EWP. Most of all, Korea has a great infrastructure to support the offshore wind project, such as shipbuilding, steel industry etc and this outstanding technology will make the project more stable and feasible. We will collaborate together with Deep Wind Offshore for the promotion of domestic wind power growth and industrial base and an opportunity for win-win development with local society, says Young-Moon Kim, CEO of EWP

Deep Wind Offshore, formed last year, describes itsefl as a developer and owner of offshore wind projects globally. The company's Korean branch has offices in three locations around the peninsula, and is solely focused on offshore wind development.    


Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia


Trending Offshore News

The helicopter crashed near the Sagar Kiran jack-up rig - File photo: ONGC

Update: Four Dead as Helicopter with 9 Aboard Crashes Near...
Energy
Deepwater Atlas - Credit: Transocean

Transocean Takes Delivery of World's First 8th Generation...
Offshore

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

State Agency Wants Net-zero Carbon Emissions from Australia's Giant LNG Plant

State Agency Wants Net-zero Carbon Emissions from Australia's Giant LNG Plant

Gazprom Cancels Dividend for First Time Since 1998. Shares Drop

Gazprom Cancels Dividend for First Time Since 1998. Shares Drop

Boskalis to Install Substations, Monopiles for Ørsted, Eversource U.S. Offshore Wind Farms

Boskalis to Install Substations, Monopiles for Ørsted, Eversource U.S. Offshore Wind Farms

Petrobras Extends Reservoir Characterization Services Contract with CGG

Petrobras Extends Reservoir Characterization Services Contract with CGG

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine