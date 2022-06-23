Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siemens Gamesa Charters Acta Marine Vessel for Offshore Wind Farm Work in France

June 23, 2022

Credit: Acta Marine
Credit: Acta Marine

Dutch offshore vessel owner Acta Marine has secured a charter deal with wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa for its Acta Auriga construction support operations vessel.

The vessel will support Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s commissioning activities of 71 offshore wind turbines at the Fécamp offshore wind farm and 64 offshore wind turbines at the Calvados offshore wind farm, both in France.

The vessel will support the commissioning of Fécamp in 2023 and Calvados in 2024.

The Fécamp offshore wind farm will be equipped with 71 7-MW turbines and the Calvados offshore wind farm with 64 7-MW turbines; and will have an installed capacity of respectively around 500MW and 450MW.

The vessel Acta Auriga will be responsible for the provision of accommodation and transportation of cargo and project personnel and tools required for turbine commissioning. Acta Auriga will begin on Fécamp, on behalf of Siemens Gamesa, in the second quarter of 2023, when the offshore wind turbine installation is expected to begin. 

Departing from the Port of Le Havre, the vessel will assist in the mechanical completion and commissioning of the 71 Siemens Gamesa 7-MW offshore wind turbines located between 13 km and 22km off the coast. Also scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, the vessel will provide the same service for the 64 Siemens Gamesa 7-MW turbines located between 10 km and 16 km off the coast.

