Briggs Marine to Provide CTVs for Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm

June 20, 2022

(Photo: Briggs Marine)
(Photo: Briggs Marine)

U.K.-based offshore services firm Briggs Marine said it has secured a contract to deliver crew transfer vessel (CTV) services to the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm, currently under construction 15 kilometers off the Fife coast. The project is jointly owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB.

Utilizing its Damen 2610 vessel Forth Engineer, Briggs Marine will transfer technicians to turbines, substations and construction vessels as well as providing a cargo-carrying capability to support construction and operations.

Rob Baker, Group General Manager at Briggs Marine, said, “The Forth Engineer will be crewed by fully qualified and experienced, locally based personnel. We know local expertise is important to NnG and Briggs Marine can fulfil this, whilst also ensuring that the equally important areas of capability, resilience and flexibility are also maintained. We will continue to emphasize these to ensure operational confidence in the services that we provide for NnG.”

He continued, “With this in mind, we will continue to invest in our personnel and promote cross-skilling where possible. Our clients benefit from access to the full range of Briggs services including physical asset inspections, provision of qualified personnel, marine survey, statutory inspection, diving and subsea inspection and engineering, subsea cable inspection, maintenance and repair, Aids to Navigation/demarcation (current provider to NnG, of course), workboat, crane and barge hire, environmental response and consulting.”

As part of the contract, Briggs Marine has committed to work with NnG on improvements in the project’s hydrocarbon impact and to continue to deliver in line with its ISO 50001 accreditation.

