Miros Wavex tapped to support Saint Brieuc Offshore Wind Project

June 15, 2022

Image courtesy MIROS
Image courtesy MIROS

Miros’ dry-mounted Wavex was selected by EQUANS to collect operation-critical wave and current data on the offshore substation for the Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm, Iberdrola's first large-scale and flagship offshore wind power project in Brittany, France.  

Once it becomes operational in 2023, the windfarm will have a total installed capacity of 496 megawatts (MW), capable of generating enough clean energy for 835,000 people.

Wavex is a virtual sensor designed for accurate wave and current measurements, capturing and processing sea surface backscatter data via a standard X-band marine navigation radar. It calculates and displays directional wave and surface current data contributing to increased vessel operability, improved safety, and cost savings.
 
As the Saint-Brieuc maintenance strategy relies on using surface vessels, jack-up vessels, and ROVs/UAVs maneuvering close to the foundations and cables, the maintenance work would typically be limited by current speeds as low as 1m/s. Since the site current speed exceeds 1m/s daily, Iberdrola needs to manage the working time of the vessels concerning the specific operational characteristics of those vessels.

Iberdrola works together with EQUANS, which is responsible for the integration work on the substation locally in Belgium, before transporting it to the site on the North Coast of France.  AILES MARINES is responsible for the development, construction, installation, and operation of the offshore wind farm.

