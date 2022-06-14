AOC Awards Petrofac Five-year Integrated Services Deal

Oilfield services company Petrofac said Tuesday it has been awarded an Integrated Services Provider (ISP) contract by Anasuria Operating Company (AOC).

The five-year contract, which has an option to extend, starts in June. Under the deal, Petrofac will provide onshore and offshore personnel and a range of technical support services.

The new contract follows a history of providing outsourced support for the Anasuria floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO). Petrofac has been duty holder for AOC since 2016 when the asset was divested from Shell.

As part of the transition, the Duty Holder role will transfer to AOC, while the majority of the offshore workforce will continue to be provided by Petrofac.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said, “I’m proud that we are supporting our long-term client AOC in their ambitions to maximize value in the North Sea. In 2016 we helped AOC take on ownership of the mature assets, and today we see AOC take on the operatorship of a successful and long-term business. This is an important milestone for them, while cementing our long partnership, and our continued provision of safe, efficient, integrated services in our core U.K. market.”