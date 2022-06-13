Innovative CTV Launched for Seacat Services

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A first-of-its-kind crew transfer vessel (CTV) has been launched by U.K. shipbuilder Diverse Marine for offshore crew transfer specialist Seacat Services.

The multihull newbuild, Seacat Columbia, is the first BARTech30 CTV designed by BAR Technologies in partnership with Chartwell Marine. The 30-meter-long features BAR Technologies' FOSS (foil optimized stability system), which enhances seakeeping and reduces fuel usage and emissions, according to the designer.

Following the launch, the build schedule will be put on hold so that the vessel can be put on display at the Seawork trade show in Southampton, U.K. later this month.

Seacat Columbia is the first of two BARTech 30 CTVs being built at Diverse Marine for Seacat Services. The second vessel will be named Seacat Cambria.

Diverse Marine is also building pair of BARTech 30 CTVs for another U.K.-based offshore crew transfer vessels provider, High Speed Transfers (HST).

The BARTech 30 design has been granted approval in principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

Related: How Racing Tech Will Set Up US Offshore Vessel Operators for Success