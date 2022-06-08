Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Perenco Trinidad & Tobago Launches Platform for TSP Fields

June 8, 2022

Perenco Trinidad & Tobago said this week it had held the ground-breaking ceremony for the "Macarius Power," , the first platform to be installed in the Teak, Samaan & Poui (TSP) fields since the 1980s.

Perenco T&T and its local partners launched the US$200 million three-year investment program in Trinidad & Tobago in early 2021 which aims to modernize the TSP fields. The TSP field produced 10,000 boepd in 2021.

"Macarius Power was upgraded from a drilling rig using solely local skilled labour. Its objective is to provide reliable, efficient and clean electrical power to the TSP platforms, thereby reducing the overall carbon footprint of TSP operations by 30% over the next three years," Perenco said.

