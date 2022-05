Halliburton, Aker BP to Develop 'Next-gen' Field Development Software

Oilfield services giant Halliburton has partnered up with the Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP to co-develop what it says will be next-generation field development planning software.

"The collaboration delivers a new cloud application – Field Development Planning (FDP) – from Halliburton. It also expands the scope of the current Digital Well Program , a DecisionSpace 365 cloud application, built on an open architecture to provide integrated well planning and design to increase collaboration and connectivity across drilling activities," Halliburton said.

According to Halliburton, FDP converts the manual process of collating field development data to make the decision gate process more efficient and auditable and provides a common audit trail across the subsurface community, and helps organizations better understand uncertainty and risks associated with field development concepts.

“We are excited to extend our close collaboration with Aker BP and develop a cutting-edge intelligent system to evolve field development from the manual FDP process that exists in most enterprises,” said Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller. “FDP creates a holistic view of field development and well construction, which will allow Aker BP to make more informed and expediated subsurface and reservoir/production decisions to optimize its investment and maximize the return on its assets.”

Fully digital

“Aker BP aims to be fully digital and nearly fully automated towards the end of this decade. We are creating an ecosystem where work processes are seamlessly integrated, and data is flowing without friction. Halliburton is a key partner in this strategy.

FDP will give us the ability to increase efficiency, maximize value and make data-driven decisions for entire field concepts. Furthermore, we will then understand and mitigate risk and uncertainty on a whole new level,” said Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP. “Keeping different development scenarios in place for future use gives us a cutting-edge capability to understand how engineering work matures during the development phases. It will make it possible to collaborate and drive transparency across the assets as never seen before in the industry.”

“Together we are already revolutionizing well construction through transformative expertise, agile processes, and game-changing technology. We have successfully implemented Collaborative Well Planning for optimal well placements, reduced risk and increased resources. We are close to designing a well in a day with high quality in the open Digital Well Program built on Halliburton’s iEnergy solution. With Field Development Planning we are accelerating our digital transformation to the next level,” said Tommy Sigmundstad, senior vice president of Drilling and Wells for Aker BP.