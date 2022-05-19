Prosafe Agrees Extension with Cosco for Two Flotel Deliveries

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has agreed with China's Cosco shipyard to extend delivery flexibility for the Safe Nova and Safe Vega flotels, under the deal first entered in August 2018.

"It remains the intention that Prosafe will take the vessels to the market once contract opportunities materialize with the Brazil market being the most likely given the expected next round of tenders. In the meantime, Prosafe is marketing the vessels globally, although have no financial obligations until delivery of the vessels," Oslo-listed Prosafe said.

Prosafe agreed to buy the two rigs in 2016 from Axis Offshore. The rigs were then known as Axis Nova and Axis Vega.

Info on Prosafe's website describes the Safe Nova and Safe Vega as "technologically advanced and efficient DP3 harsh environment semi-submersible ASVs designed for operations worldwide."

"The Safe Nova and Safe Vega were constructed at COSCO’s Qidong Shipyard to an enhanced GM500A design, incorporating 500 beds, a DP3 station keeping system and a 10-point wire mooring arrangement for flexible and efficient operations in the harshest offshore environments.

Both vessels are high specification ASVs that include modern and comfortable accommodation, welfare and recreational facilities, modern client offices and meeting areas and some of the most advanced offshore lifesaving systems available," the website info reads.

In other Prosafe-related news, the company has recently secured long-term work in Brazil for its Safe Notos and Safe Eurus semi-submersible vessels.