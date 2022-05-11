Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prosafe Wins Another Petrobras Tender

May 11, 2022

Oslo-listed offshore accommodation firm Prosafe said Wednesday it had been declared the winner of a bidding process for a four-year contract by Petrobras for the provision of the Safe Eurus semi-submersible vessel.

The contract, subject to a formal process during which other bidders may appeal within the next week, is for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

A contract, if awarded, has a firm period commitment of four years and the start-up is set for Q1/Q2 2023, following on from the expiry of her current
contract.

The Safe Eurus is a Dynamically Positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, capable of operating in harsh environments. 

It can accommodate up to 500 persons, and, according to the owner, has extensive recreation facilities and a large capacity open deck area and telescopic gangway. The total value of the contract associated with the bidding process is about $126 million.

A week ago, Prosafe won a firm four-year deal with Petrobras for its Safe Notos semi-submersible accommodation unit. The total value of this contract is around $110 million

Energy Activity South America Rigs


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

U.S. Asked Brazil's Petrobras If It Could Boost Oil...
Energy
Credit: Ocean Infinity (Supplied)

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits...
Offshore

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Prosafe Wins Another Petrobras Tender

Prosafe Wins Another Petrobras Tender

U.S. to Hold Offshore Wind Auction for Carolina Coast

U.S. to Hold Offshore Wind Auction for Carolina Coast

Brazil: Bolsonaro Removes Albuquerque as Mines and Energy Minister

Brazil: Bolsonaro Removes Albuquerque as Mines and Energy Minister

Aker BP Charters Large PSV from Solstad Offshore

Aker BP Charters Large PSV from Solstad Offshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine