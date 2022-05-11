Prosafe Wins Another Petrobras Tender

Oslo-listed offshore accommodation firm Prosafe said Wednesday it had been declared the winner of a bidding process for a four-year contract by Petrobras for the provision of the Safe Eurus semi-submersible vessel.

The contract, subject to a formal process during which other bidders may appeal within the next week, is for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

A contract, if awarded, has a firm period commitment of four years and the start-up is set for Q1/Q2 2023, following on from the expiry of her current

contract.

The Safe Eurus is a Dynamically Positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, capable of operating in harsh environments.

It can accommodate up to 500 persons, and, according to the owner, has extensive recreation facilities and a large capacity open deck area and telescopic gangway. The total value of the contract associated with the bidding process is about $126 million.

A week ago, Prosafe won a firm four-year deal with Petrobras for its Safe Notos semi-submersible accommodation unit. The total value of this contract is around $110 million