Prosafe Bags 4-Year Flotel Contract with Petrobras

May 4, 2022

Safe Notos - Credit: Prosafe
Safe Notos - Credit: Prosafe

Offshore accommodation specialist Prosafe has won a four-year contract with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible accommodation rig.

Petrobras will use the accommodation unit for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil. The contract is expected to start in Q3/Q4 2022 after the expiry of its current with Petrobras. The total value of the contract is approximately USD 110 million. This is the confirmation of a contract Prosafe first announced in April.

The Safe Notos is an enhanced GustoMSC Ocean 500 design semi-submersible accommodation vessel delivered from COSCO (Qidong) Offshore Co. Ltd. in February 2016.

It can accommodate up to 500 persons and has extensive recreation facilities. It has an open deck area of approximately 1500m², 50 tonne and 300 tonne Liebherr electro-hydraulic cranes, and a telescopic gangway. 

"When operating the vessel, Prosafe will have strong focus on reducing emissions through innovative energy performance monitoring and associated fuel consumption reduction," Prosafe said.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: “Brazil remains a primary operational region for Prosafe and it is a testament to crew, vessel, and operational management that the Safe Notos will continue to demonstrate best in class performance into 2026.


 

VESSEL SPECIFICATION
Registered nameSafe Notos
Built2016
DesignEnhanced GustoMSC Ocean 500
Max no of beds500
Deck area1500m² plus
Power generation31 328 kW
Gangway38m +/- 7.5m
Mooring system10-point wire winches
Station keepingDP3
Thrusters6 x 3.7 MW Azimuth
CranesPort-side: 50 tonnes Starboard-side: 300 tonnes
