Prosafe Wins Petrobras Tender for Accommodation Rig Supply

April 8, 2022

Credit: Prosafe
Credit: Prosafe

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has won a bidding process for a four-year contract with Petrobras for the supply of a semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil. 

Prosafe, which plans to deploy the Safe Notos semi-submersible floated for the contract, said that a potential contract award and timing of the contract award were still subject to a formal process during which other bidders may appeal "within the next week or so."

A contract, if awarded, has a firm period commitment of four years and the start-up is Q3/Q4 2022 following on from the expiry of Safe Notos' current mutually extended three-year contract that started in Q4 2016. The total value of the contract associated with the bidding process is about $110 million.

The Safe Notos is a Dynamically Positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, capable of operating in harsh environments. 

It can accommodate up to 500 persons, and, according to Prosafe, has extensive recreation facilities and a large capacity open deck area and telescopic gangway.

Energy Industry News Activity South America Rigs


Current News

