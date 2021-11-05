Petrobras Extends Safe Notos Flotel Charter

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has extended the contract with offshore accommodation firm Prosafe for the use of the Safe Notos semi-submersible flotel. Petrobras will use the Safe Notos for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

The original three years and 222-day firm period was due to complete in July 2020, had previously been extended through to mid-November 2021 and this further extension will take the firm operational period through to mid-July 2022, Prosafe said.

The contract extension is worth around $16.2 million in total.

The Safe Notos, a Dynamically Positioned (DP3), harsh environment semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, can accommodate up to 500 persons with extensive recreation facilities.

In addition, with a large capacity open deck area and telescopic gangway, the Safe Notos provides Petrobras with 300-tonne lift capability.