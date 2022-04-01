Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Accommodation: Prosafe's Deputy CEO & CFO Christiansen Resigns

April 1, 2022

Stig H. Christiansen has resigned as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Prosafe. - Credit: Prosafe (Cropped)
Stig H. Christiansen has resigned as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Prosafe. - Credit: Prosafe (Cropped)

Offshore accommodation rig owner Prosafe said Thursday that Stig H. Christiansen, DCEO & CFO tendered his resignation as deputy CEO & CFO of Prosafe in order to pursue an alternative career opportunity.

Prosafe, which owns a fleet of semi-submersible accommodation rigs, said.: "We would like to thank Stig for his dedication and valuable contribution over the years and not least in connection with the recent financial restructuring which leaves the company in a solid financial situation. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Prosafe said it would start the process of identifying a successor. Christiansen will remain in his current role at the latest until 31 July 2022,
alternatively, until a successor is in place, and will assist the company in securing a good transition, Prosafe said.

Christiansen, born in 1968, has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer since March 2017. He joined Prosafe as CFO in August 2015 and was Acting CEO from April 2016 until March 2017.

He holds an MBA in International Business Economics from the University of Aalborg, Denmark, and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Birmingham, UK.
 

People & Companies Industry News Europe Energy Activity

Related Offshore News

©Arlid/AdobeStock

Norway Labor Unions Threaten Strike of 28,500 Workers from...
Saipem 7000 crane vessel (File photo: Saipem)

Saipem to Launch 2B Euro Cash Call and Sell Assets in...


Trending Offshore News

Paragon DPDS3 - Credit: Diogo Henriques Portes/MarineTraffic.com

Petrobras Loses $400M Court Case Against Former Offshore...
Drilling Rigs

VIDEO: SBM Offshore's Prosperity FPSO Leaves Dry Dock in...
FPSO

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Port Capacity in Question as UK Offshore Wind Expands

Port Capacity in Question as UK Offshore Wind Expands

Offshore Accommodation: Prosafe's Deputy CEO & CFO Christiansen Resigns

Offshore Accommodation: Prosafe's Deputy CEO & CFO Christiansen Resigns

First Turbine Up, 110 to Go at Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

First Turbine Up, 110 to Go at Ørsted's Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Ithaca Energy to Buy Summit E&P, as Sumitomo Exits UK's Upstream Oil & Gas Sector

Ithaca Energy to Buy Summit E&P, as Sumitomo Exits UK's Upstream Oil & Gas Sector

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine