Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Borr Drilling Finds More Work for Saga Jack-up Drilling Rig

May 18, 2022

Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock
Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock

Oslo-listed offshore drilling firm Borr Drilling has won a binding Letter of Award for its jack-up drilling rig "Saga" from an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia.

The drilling program is expected to start in Q4 2022, in direct continuation of the current contract. The contract is for four years plus options. Borr Drilling did not share information on the value of the contract.

Borr Drilling now has a contracted fleet of 20 offshore rigs out of a total of 23 delivered rigs, as a result of this deal.

According to AIS data, the Saga, a KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class rig delivered by Keppel in January 2018, is currently operating offshore Malaysia.

Borr's last fleet status report, issued in February, showed the rig was on a contract with Hess in Malaysia. This contract, according to the fleet status report, is set to run until August 2022.

Energy intelligence group Wood Mackenzie recently shared the global offshore rig utilization stats for April 2022 with Offshore Engineer.

According to these, worldwide jack-up rig utilization was 67% in April, a one percent growth compared to March. Out of 440 jack-ups, 294 were contracted and 146 available. In Asia, there were 87 contracted jack-ups in April, and 60 available.

Drilling Rigs Shallow Water Drilling Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

©nikkytok/AdobeStock

Westwood: Offshore Drilling Rig Utilization Much Higher...
Credit: Hans Hausmann/MarineTraffic.com

Odfjell Drilling Takes Over Management and Marketing of...


Trending Offshore News

One Alliance's liftboats - Credit; Alliance Offshore

Helix Energy Solutions to Buy Alliance Companies to Boost...
Mergers & Acquisitions
Blind Faith - Image Credit: Chevron (Supplied)

Chevron Sanctions $1.6B Ballymore Deepwater Project in...
Gulf of Mexico

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Proserv to Monitor Cables at Equinor's Hywind Scotland Floating Wind Farm Using 'Disruptive' Tech

Proserv to Monitor Cables at Equinor's Hywind Scotland Floating Wind Farm Using 'Disruptive' Tech

Malaysia's Kimanis Crude Exports to Drop in July After Offshore Outage

Malaysia's Kimanis Crude Exports to Drop in July After Offshore Outage

Borr Drilling Finds More Work for Saga Jack-up Drilling Rig

Borr Drilling Finds More Work for Saga Jack-up Drilling Rig

Japan's Inpex Targets Australia for Growth

Japan's Inpex Targets Australia for Growth

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine