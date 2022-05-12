Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sasanof-1 Drilling: Rig Preps, Checks Underway ahead of Offshore Mobilization, Western Gas Says

May 12, 2022

Credit: Phillip Jones/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: Phillip Jones/MarineTraffic.com

Valaris' MS-1 semi-submersible drilling rig, currently anchored in the Dampier outer harbor in Australia, is on schedule to start tow to the Western Gas' Sasanof-1 location on Monday, May 16, 2022, the oil and gas company said Thursday.

 "Western Gas’ drilling operations team have been deployed to the field and are now onboard the MS-1 rig undertaking pre-mobilization checks," Western Gas said.

As reported last week, drilling support vessels began logistical operations as scheduled on May 9, 2022, transporting and loading drilling equipment and bulk materials to the MS-1 rig.Solstad's Far Senator anchor handling support vessel loading at Dampier Wharf - Credit: Western Gas 

"More than 800m of 18-3/4” marine riser for deploying the Blow Out Preventer (BOP) is being transported to the rig in preparation of deployment at the Sasanof-1 location (water depth of 1070m).  Drilling operations are expected to commence as planned on 24 May 2022," Western gas said.

The MS-1 offshore drilling rig is expected to take about four days to reach the Sasanof Prospect, which is located around 200 km northwest of Onslow, Western Australia, following which the rig and support vessels will prepare for drilling the Sasanof-1 exploration well.

The well will be drilled vertically to a total depth of 2500 m in 1070 m of water.

According to Western Gas, the Sasanof Prospect covers an area of up to 400 km2 and is on trend and updip of Western Gas’ liquids rich, low CO2 Mentorc field.

ERCE estimates the Sasanof Prospect to contain a 2U Prospective Resource of 7.2 Tcf gas and 176 Million bbls condensate (P501), with a high case 3U Prospective Resource estimate of 17.8 Tcf gas and 449 Million bbls condensate (P101).

 Western Gas (519P) Pty Ltd is the holding company for Sasanof. It has a 52.5% stake in the offshore license, with partners being Global Oil and Gas  – 25%; Prominence Energy – 12.5%;  Clontarf Energy Plc (AIM: CLON) – 10%.

Marine riser loaded on the Far Senator 

Drilling Rigs Australia/NZ Activity Drilling Industry News

Related Offshore News

Stena IceMAX - Credit: Iulian Hirlea - MarineTraffic.com

Energean Makes Commercial Gas Discovery Offshore Israel
Borgland Dolphin drilling rig. Photo: Dolphin Drilling

Standard ETC Buys 25% Stake in Dolphin Drilling


Trending Offshore News

Deepsea Atlantic - Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

Probe Launched After 32-tonne Slip Joint Drops on Vessel...
Cranes
Credit: Subsea 7

BP Hires Subsea 7 for Pipeline Installation Gig Offshore...
Subsea

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Edison Chouest Offshore to Provide SOV for U.S. Offshore Wind Farm Owned by Equinor, BP

Edison Chouest Offshore to Provide SOV for U.S. Offshore Wind Farm Owned by Equinor, BP

Boskalis Raises Full-Year Core Profit GUidance

Boskalis Raises Full-Year Core Profit GUidance

Sasanof-1 Drilling: Rig Preps, Checks Underway ahead of Offshore Mobilization, Western Gas Says

Sasanof-1 Drilling: Rig Preps, Checks Underway ahead of Offshore Mobilization, Western Gas Says

BP and Equinor Win CO2 Storage Licenses in UK North Sea

BP and Equinor Win CO2 Storage Licenses in UK North Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine