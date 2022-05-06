Western Gas: Equipment Mobilization Starts ahead of Sasanof-1 Drilling Kick-off

Australian oil and gas company Western Gas, gearing up to start drilling at its promising Sasanof-1 prospect off W. Australia, has said that the mobilization of equipment to the Valaris MS-1 semisubmersible drilling rig has now started in preparation for rig mobilization to the offshore well site on May 16, 2022.

Drilling equipment and bulk materials are now being prepared for transfer to the Valaris MS-1 rig anchored in Dampier outer harbor.

The Solstad Far Senator AHTS vessel, Maersk Mover AHTS and GO Spica platform suppliers will start logistical and drilling support operations on May 9, 2022.

According to Western Gas, the MS-1 offshore drilling rig is expected to take about four days to reach the Sasanof Prospect, which is located around 200 km northwest of Onslow, Western Australia, following which the rig and support vessels will prepare for drilling the Sasanof-1 exploration well.

The well will be drilled vertically to a total depth of 2500 m in 1070 m of water. The start-up (jetting 36” conductor) is expected to start May 24, 2022, once the rig is on location and anchors have been set.

"We are thrilled to have commenced the mobilization process for the drilling of Sasanof-1 after multiple years of technical studies, regulatory approvals, contracting and planning. The rig is due to leave port on 16 May, enabling this short duration and high impact well to deliver results by early June. We look forward to working with our partners and contractors to complete a safe and rewarding drilling program.” Will Barker, Executive Director

The Sasanof Prospect covers an area of up to 400 km2 and is on trend and updip of Western Gas’ liquids rich, low CO2 Mentorc Field.

ERCE estimates the Sasanof Prospect to contain a 2U Prospective Resource of 7.2 Tcf gas and 176 Million bbls condensate (P501), with a high case 3U Prospective Resource estimate of 17.8 Tcf gas and 449 Million bbls condensate (P101). Credit: Western Gas