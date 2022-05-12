PGS, TGS in Another Seismic Survey Off Canada, Ahead of November Licensing Round

Norwegian marine seismic data companies TGS and PGS said Thursday that they had, as a joint venture, secured pre-funding for the South Bank 3D phase II multi-client project offshore Canada, extending on the South Bank phase I survey acquired in 2020.

South Bank 3D Phase II includes the acquisition of 10,000 square kilometers of 3D data, building on the existing library of extensive 2D data coverage in the region.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "The TGS and PGS joint venture continues to successfully provide the industry with high-quality data and insights ahead of scheduled lease rounds. The South Bank 3D Phase II survey will help clients with the evaluation of the blocks available in the round this November and accelerate drill decisions."

President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen, said:"We experience continued exploration interest offshore Canada and this is the 12th consecutive year of multi-client GeoStreamer data acquisition in the region. The South Bank phase II multi-client survey expands our 3D data coverage in the Southeast Newfoundland and will cover acreage included in the 2022 Call for Bids license round."

PGS' Ramform Titan seismic vessel will mobilize for the survey in the second half of May, and the acquisition is scheduled to complete in the first half of September. South Bank phase II area will add 10 000 sq. km of 3D data in an area covered by the November 2022 Call for Bids - Credit: PGS