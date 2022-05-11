Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Renewable Energy: First Floating Tidal Power Delivered to Nova Scotia Grid

May 11, 2022

Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.

Sustainable Marine said it has successfully harnessed the tidal currents in Canada’s Bay of Fundy, delivering the first floating in-stream tidal power to Nova Scotia’s grid.

Nova Scotia has allocated circa 30MW of capacity via demonstration permits and berths at FORCE (Fundy Ocean Research Center for Energy) for developers to demonstrate their energy generation prowess. 

“Achieving ‘first power’ to the grid from our new platform in Grand Passage signals a real inflection point for our business,” said Jason Hayman, CEO, Sustainable Marine. “It crystalizes the journey we’ve been on, following almost a decade of rigorous research, development and testing. 

The project has enabled Sustainable Marine to gradually acquire skills and resources to deliver turnkey projects, including a multipurpose construction vessel called the Tidal Pioneer, and a suite of next-generation, remotely operated subsea installation machines supporting our novel Swift Anchors technology.

"Sustainable Marine Energy achieved a first in Canadian tidal energy history, delivering power from a floating platform in Grand Passage to Nova Scotia’s electricity grid," said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. "This project and others are positioning Nova Scotia as a global player in the tidal energy sector and are creating green technologies, green jobs, a cleaner environment and a predictable, renewable source of electricity for Nova Scotians.”

L-R Luke Murray Sustainable Marine, Tim Houston NS Premier, Jason Hayman, Sustainable Marine and Max Carcas, Sustainable Marine. Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.

