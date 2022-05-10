Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Maersk Supply Service to Recycle Three Laid-up OSVs

May 10, 2022

Maersk Winner next to an offshore rig - Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic.com
Maersk Winner next to an offshore rig - Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic.com

Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service has decided to recycle three of its older vessels that have been laid up in Fredericia, Denmark.

The three vessels, Maersk Helper anchor handler, and Maersk Attender and Maersk Winner subsea support vessels, will be towed to Fornæs yard in Grenå for recycling.

Maersk Supply Service COO Mark Handin said:"Maersk Supply Service regularly evaluates its fleet composition and the future deployment of our fleet. As we look to prioritize capital allocation, we see many more attractive investment opportunities which better deserve our focus.  

"Based on this, we have concluded that recycling these three assets is the best outcome. In so doing, we continue to take active steps towards right-sizing the supply side of the market, which the OSV industry needs for a sustainable recovery.

After the sale, Maersk Supply Service will have 38 vessels in its fleet.

Worth noting, the Danish offshore vessel owner has recently decided to enter the offshore wind turbine installation business, by ordering a wind turbine installation vessel from Singapore's Sembcorp Marine. 

The vessel has already secured a contract with Equinor and BP and will be used for the installation of wind turbines at the Empire Wind offshore wind farm in the U.S.

Ship Recycling Energy Activity Vessels

Related Offshore News

Credit: Ocean Infinity (Supplied)

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits...
Credit: Maurice James Napier / MarineTraffic.com

Marco Polo Marine Wraps Buy of Taiwan-based PKR Offshore

Insight

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Wind Turbine Makers Struggle to Find Pricing Power

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Ashtead Technology Develops Optical Chain Measurement System

Ashtead Technology Develops Optical Chain Measurement System

Gasunie to Charter New Fortress Energy FSRU to Reduce Dutch Reliance on Russian Gas

Gasunie to Charter New Fortress Energy FSRU to Reduce Dutch Reliance on Russian Gas

Petrobras Launches Binding Phase for Tartaruga Field Stake Sale

Petrobras Launches Binding Phase for Tartaruga Field Stake Sale

Maersk Supply Service to Recycle Three Laid-up OSVs

Maersk Supply Service to Recycle Three Laid-up OSVs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine