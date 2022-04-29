Taiwan: Works Resume on Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Construction

Following the winter break, works have restarted on the construction of the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The UAE-based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) will bring the heavy lift vessel DLS 4200 as their fleet’s flagship from Abu Dhabi into Taiwanese waters for the work. Havfram will provide additional Project Management and Owners Engineer Services within the foundation (monopile) installation package.

To remind, the previous monopile installation contractor, Malaysian company Sapura Energy in February issued a termination notice to Yunneng Wind Power in relation to a contract for the transportation and installation of monopiles at the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan, over an alleged breach of contract.

"While the monopile installation is starting up again, the other main subcontractors such as turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), Seaway 7 as the company responsible for the cable work, Jumbo as the installation company for the transition pieces (TP) are preparing for the construction activities to continue soon. Boskalis as the contractor for scour protection and the subsea earthworks has already commenced with its works," Yunneng said.

The Yunlin offshore wind project will have 80 turbines of 8 MW each and a total capacity of 640 megawatts MW when completed. This will produce 2.4 terawatt-hours TWh of electricity per year, which is enough to power 605,000 households.

"The project makes an important contribution to achieving the Taiwanese government's goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix by 2025," Yunneng said.

"During the winter break, Yunneng focused their efforts on completing the remainder of the installation campaign taking into account many challenges encountered which were overcome through the efforts of all parties concerned. This has led to Yunneng’s confidence in seeing steady progress in 2022," said Yunneng’s chairperson Yuni Wang. "Thanks to our project management team and our reliable partners, we will successfully bring the Yunlin project towards completion."