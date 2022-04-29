One-Dyas Adds One More Well to Maersk Drilling Jack-up Rig's Scope in Dutch North Sea

Oil and gas company ONE-Dyas has exercised an option to continue using the Maersk Resolute, a harsh environment jack-up drilling rig, in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The one-well contract extension is set to begin in May 2022, and will last for 75 days. This will be a straight continuation of the rig’s current work scope. The contract extension is worth around $6.3 million.

Maersk Resolute is a 350-foot, MSC CJ50 jack-up rig designed by Gusto and delivered in 2008.

It is now active in the Dutch section of the North Sea where, upon completion of its contract with ONE-Dyas, it will begin a 19-month plugging and abandonment contract.

The P&A contract was announced earlier in April, when Maersk Drilling said that Maersk Resolute has secured the plugging and abandonment deal for 31 wells in support of a rig sharing agreement between TotalEnergies EP Nederland B.V. and Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V.