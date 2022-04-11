Maersk Drilling Wins 31-well P&A Work in Dutch North Sea

Danish offshore drilling contractor Maersk Drilling has won plug and abandonment contracts for its harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolute in the Dutch sector in the North Sea.

The contracts are for the plugging and abandonment of 31 wells in support of a rig sharing agreement between TotalEnergies EP Nederland B.V. and Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V.

The contracts are expected to start in Q2/Q3 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, and will include the plugging and abandonment of 11 wells with TotalEnergies and 20 wells with Petrogas.

The estimated duration is 575 days, and the total firm contract value is approximately $43 million, excluding potential performance bonuses. The contracts include options to add additional work scopes with a total estimated duration of 228 days.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, said: "We’re pleased to secure this long-term commitment for Maersk Resolute to continue operating in the Netherlands. By deploying the rig for a combined 31-well campaign we will be able to ensure a consistent focus on efficiency improvements from well to well, while simultaneously operating with the respect for the continued sustainability of the marine environment that is a key component in successful plugging and abandonment operations."

Maersk Resolute is a 350ft (106.68m), Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jack-up rig that was delivered in 2008. It is currently operating offshore the Netherlands.