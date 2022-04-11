Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Maersk Drilling Wins 31-well P&A Work in Dutch North Sea

April 11, 2022

Maersk Resolute - Credit: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Resolute - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Danish offshore drilling contractor Maersk Drilling has won plug and abandonment contracts for its harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolute in the Dutch sector in the North Sea.

The contracts are for the plugging and abandonment of 31 wells in support of a rig sharing agreement between TotalEnergies EP Nederland B.V. and Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V. 

The contracts are expected to start in Q2/Q3 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, and will include the plugging and abandonment of 11 wells with TotalEnergies and 20 wells with Petrogas. 

The estimated duration is 575 days, and the total firm contract value is approximately $43 million, excluding potential performance bonuses. The contracts include options to add additional work scopes with a total estimated duration of 228 days.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, said: "We’re pleased to secure this long-term commitment for Maersk Resolute to continue operating in the Netherlands. By deploying the rig for a combined 31-well campaign we will be able to ensure a consistent focus on efficiency improvements from well to well, while simultaneously operating with the respect for the continued sustainability of the marine environment that is a key component in successful plugging and abandonment operations."

Maersk Resolute is a 350ft (106.68m), Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jack-up rig that was delivered in 2008. It is currently operating offshore the Netherlands.

Drilling Rigs North Sea Decommissioning Plugging and Abandonment Industry News Europe Activity Drilling

Related Offshore News

The Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig. (Photo: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor Starts Drilling 'Play-opener' Cambozola Well...
Illustration only - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock

Borr Drilling Adds 6.9 Years to Contract Backlog as Five...


Trending Offshore News

Anholt Offshore Wind Farm - Credit: Ørsted (File Image)

Probe Launched as Offshore Wind Turbine Parts Collapse...
Industry News
Boskalis heavy transportation vessel carrying an FPSO - Image Credit; Boskalis

HAL Making 'Good Progress' With Boskalis Takeover Offer
Mergers & Acquisitions

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Petrobras Puts Its Tartaruga Field Stake Up For Sale Again

Petrobras Puts Its Tartaruga Field Stake Up For Sale Again

VIDEO: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives in Norway

VIDEO: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives in Norway

EU Meets OPEC Amid Calls for Oil Production Increase

EU Meets OPEC Amid Calls for Oil Production Increase

Equinor Starts Drilling 'Play-opener' Cambozola Well Offshore Norway

Equinor Starts Drilling 'Play-opener' Cambozola Well Offshore Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine