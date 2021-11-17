Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Maersk Drilling Wins First Contract with ONE-Dyas

November 17, 2021

Maersk Resolute -Credit: Maersk Drilling
Maersk Resolute -Credit: Maersk Drilling

Danish offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has won a drilling rig contract with ONE-Dyas B.V. for the harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolute. 

One-Dyas will use the offshore drilling rig to drill the IJssel and Clover exploration wells in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. 

The contract is slated to start in December 2021 and will last for 84 days. The deal is worth about $6.9 million, excluding a fee for the possible use of the rig's SCR system. Two more one-well options are included in the deal.

Maersk Resolute is equipped with a high-efficiency Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) system that uses ammonia injection to convert NOx into harmless water and oxygen, thereby reducing NOx emissions by up to 98%, Maersk Drilling said.

"As part of the global transition to net zero, the E&P sector has an important role and significant contributions to make. At ONE-Dyas, we have great ambitions in terms of reducing emissions and our impact on the environment. We look to work with like-minded partners and are therefore pleased to have awarded the contract for the upcoming drilling campaign to Maersk Drilling, who are also committed to reducing their environmental footprint and working in a more sustainable manner,” says Peter Nieuwenhuijze, COO, ONE-Dyas.

“We’re excited to join our first-ever collaboration with ONE-Dyas and look forward to establishing a strong relationship. Maersk Resolute and its capable crew is the perfect choice for this campaign with the rig’s recent experience from Dutch waters and its increased capability for providing environmental protection during operations, which is a high priority in the Netherlands. We fully support this as part of our overall ambition of delivering responsible drilling,” says Morten Kelstrup, COO, Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Resolute is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50  jack-up rig that was delivered in 2008. It is currently operating offshore the Netherlands.

Activity Drilling Rigs Industry News Shallow Water Drilling Europe

Related Offshore News

After completion of operations at Bonboni, the Maersk Valiant drillship will drill the Krabdagu exploration prospect, located 18 kilometers east of SPS-1. - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Suriname: TotalEnergies, APA Hit Sub-commercial Oil...
Credit: Mocean

Sea Trials Complete: Mocean Energy's Blue X Wave Energy...


Trending Offshore News

File Photo: Maersk Drilling

Westwood: How Maersk Drilling/Noble Rig Fleet Stacks Up...
Activity
WilHunter - Credit: Howard Harrison/MarineTraffic.com

Awilco Drilling to Recycle 1983-built Floater
Activity

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Airbus Delivers First Five-bladed Helicopter for Offshore Wind Operations to HTM

Airbus Delivers First Five-bladed Helicopter for Offshore Wind Operations to HTM

Tanjung Offshore Secures $35,9M in PTTEP, Petronas Offshore Contracts

Tanjung Offshore Secures $35,9M in PTTEP, Petronas Offshore Contracts

Asia's First Newbuild SOV Launched in Vietnam

Asia's First Newbuild SOV Launched in Vietnam

Suriname: TotalEnergies, APA Hit Sub-commercial Oil Volumes at Bonboni Well, SPS-1 Flow Test Successful

Suriname: TotalEnergies, APA Hit Sub-commercial Oil Volumes at Bonboni Well, SPS-1 Flow Test Successful

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine