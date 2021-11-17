Maersk Drilling Wins First Contract with ONE-Dyas

Danish offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has won a drilling rig contract with ONE-Dyas B.V. for the harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolute.

One-Dyas will use the offshore drilling rig to drill the IJssel and Clover exploration wells in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The contract is slated to start in December 2021 and will last for 84 days. The deal is worth about $6.9 million, excluding a fee for the possible use of the rig's SCR system. Two more one-well options are included in the deal.

Maersk Resolute is equipped with a high-efficiency Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) system that uses ammonia injection to convert NOx into harmless water and oxygen, thereby reducing NOx emissions by up to 98%, Maersk Drilling said.

"As part of the global transition to net zero, the E&P sector has an important role and significant contributions to make. At ONE-Dyas, we have great ambitions in terms of reducing emissions and our impact on the environment. We look to work with like-minded partners and are therefore pleased to have awarded the contract for the upcoming drilling campaign to Maersk Drilling, who are also committed to reducing their environmental footprint and working in a more sustainable manner,” says Peter Nieuwenhuijze, COO, ONE-Dyas.

“We’re excited to join our first-ever collaboration with ONE-Dyas and look forward to establishing a strong relationship. Maersk Resolute and its capable crew is the perfect choice for this campaign with the rig’s recent experience from Dutch waters and its increased capability for providing environmental protection during operations, which is a high priority in the Netherlands. We fully support this as part of our overall ambition of delivering responsible drilling,” says Morten Kelstrup, COO, Maersk Drilling.

Maersk Resolute is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 jack-up rig that was delivered in 2008. It is currently operating offshore the Netherlands.