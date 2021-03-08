Maersk Drilling Finds Work for Warm-stacked Jack-Up

Denmark-based offshore drilling company Maersk Drilling has won a one-well contract with Petrogas E&P Netherlands for the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resolute.

The Maersk Resolute will perform well maintenance and drill a side-track of the A9 well at the P9 Horizon field in the Dutch North Sea. The contract is expected to start in April 2021, with an estimated duration of 45 days. The contract value is approximately USD 4.5 million.

Prior to the start of the contract, Maersk Resolute will be equipped with a high-efficiency Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system which uses ammonia injection to convert NOx into harmless water and nitrogen, expectedly reducing NOx emissions by up to 98%, Maersk Drilling said.

The design will include an advanced control interface between engines and SCR units.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling said: "We’re happy to add this contract for Petrogas which will bring Maersk Resolute back to work on an extreme extended reach well at P9 Horizon which the rig originally completed in the autumn of 2019. Operations in the Dutch North Sea come with a strict focus on protecting the environment, and we fully support this as part of our ambition of providing responsible drilling."

Maersk Resolute is a 350ft, Gusto-engineered MSC CJ50 high-efficiency jack-up rig, delivered in 2008.

It is currently warm-stacked in Esbjerg, Denmark after completing its latest campaign offshore the Netherlands in December 2019. Following the completion of the contract with Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V., the rig will move on to start the previously announced two-well contract for Dana Petroleum Netherlands B.V.