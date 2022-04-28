Havila Shipping Sells Two Platform Suppliers

Norwegian offshore shipping company Havila Shipping has agreed to sell platform supply vessels Havila Aurora and Havila Fortune for an undisclosed sum.

Havila Aurora was delivered on Thursday to the buyer, which Havila did not identify. Havila Fortune is scheduled to be delivered within the next month.

"The sale of the vessels is according to the present restructuring agreement," Havila Shipping said.

According to Havila Shipping, the buyer has committed not to operate the vessels within the offshore sector. The sale will have limited effect on the company's liquidity, Havila said.

Worth noting, the two vessels, while originally built for platform supply duties, also used to work as multipurpose seismic survey vessels.