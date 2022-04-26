Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Transocean Nets $87,2M in Offshore Drilling Contracts

April 26, 2022

Development Driller III - Credit: Aloys Eijgermans/MarineTraffic.com
Offshore drilling contractor Transocean said Monday it had recently secured offshore drilling contracts worth $87.2 million in total.

In its quarterly fleet status report, the company said it had won contracts for Development Driller III, Discoverer Inspiration, and Transocean Spitsbergen.

For the Development Driller III, Transocean has won a one-well contract with Petrobras in Colombia at $331,000 per day. The contract, starting in April, is expected to end in June.

For the Discoverer Inspiration rig, EnVen exercised a one-well option in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $300,000 per day. This part of the contract will start in November and last until January 2023. 

The rig is currently working for Hess, also in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, on a $215,000 day rate, with the contract set to expire in October, when it is expected to start working for EnVen on a previously awarded 290,000 a day contract.

And for the Transocean Spitsbergen semi-submersible drilling rig, Equinor in Norway exercised a one-well option at $305,000 per day.

"The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is approximately $87.2 million. As of April 25, the company’s total backlog is approximately $6.1 billion," Transocean said.

