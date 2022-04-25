Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

"World's First" - Fugro Personnel Certified to Operate Uncrewed Surface Vessels

April 25, 2022

Credit: Fugro
Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore survey services firm Fugro said that its personnel from its Middle East office has completed "the world's first" Maritime Autonomous Surface Systems (MASS) professional certified training delivered by SeaBot XR at the training academy CEbotiX, the National Centre for Operational Excellence in Marine Robotics based in Southampton, UK.

"This certification marks a landmark step in the development of a recognized training program that ensures qualified marine personnel acquires the skills needed to safely and effectively operate MASS," Fugro said.

According to the company, Fugro and SeaBot XR have been working together since 2019 to develop the skills required by the "connected mariner."

"This initial training course, designed uniquely for Fugro personnel, adds to the existing skills of their qualified mariners to ensure a safe transition from sea to shore. Focus is placed on critical topics such as mission analysis, situational awareness, cyber security, and resource management.  The training is based on experiential learning, where trainees are provided with an in-depth theoretical knowledge, before taking a staged approach to the command-and-control process.  Candidates are able to apply their newly acquired skills directly to the working environment allowing them to deal with the challenges associated with emerging technologies," Fugro said.

Gordon Meadow, CEO at SeaBot XR, said: “It’s exciting to see this first cohort of MASS professionals complete this phase of training which lays the foundation for MASS operations. This is the start of their journey where trainees will complete additional modules as they advance in the profession. We will continue to roll out the broader MASS certified professional training scheme throughout 2022 and 2023 as the complexities of the vessels and the tasks they complete increases. The training and skills required will continue to evolve to ensure people and technology can coexist in maritime.”

Hannes Swiegers, Fugro Director IRM Services and Remote Operations, said: “Whilst remote and autonomous technology will revolutionize the way we conduct business, the continued success of Fugro rests on the skills of our personnel. By investing in our people and ensuring that long-established industry standards are upheld, Fugro can confidently assure clients and regulators that our high safety and operational standards will remain as we develop our global network of remote operations centres and autonomous vehicles to support the maritime industry for a safe and sustainable world.”

Unmanned Vehicles Vehicle News USV Technology Vessels

Related Offshore News

Credit: N-Sea

N-Sea Charters Offshore Vessel Braveheart Spirit
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

VIDEO: Heerema's New Installation Method Promises to...


Trending Offshore News

Guyana Gets $106M from Exxon for Oil from Newest FPSO Liza...
FPSO
The Pioneering Spirit removing the Ninian Northern jacket - Credit: Allseas

One of the Heaviest Offshore Jacket Lifts Ever: Allseas'...
UKCS

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Tubine Bolts

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Tubine Bolts

N-Sea Charters Offshore Vessel Braveheart Spirit

N-Sea Charters Offshore Vessel Braveheart Spirit

Iberdrola Gets Nod to Start Construction of Baltic Eagle Wind Farm

Iberdrola Gets Nod to Start Construction of Baltic Eagle Wind Farm

'Intelligent Muscle' - Saab Seaeye to Showcase 'Pioneering' Electric Manipulator at OTC

'Intelligent Muscle' - Saab Seaeye to Showcase 'Pioneering' Electric Manipulator at OTC

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine