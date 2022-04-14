Report: Saipem's Giant Crane Vessel Tilts in Norway with 275 People Aboard

Saipem 7000 - File Photo - Credit:Saipem

Saipem 7000, Saipem's giant semi-submersible crane vessel, tilted in Norway during towing operations with 275 people aboard, the Norwegian news website vg.no has reported.

According to the website, which cited eyewitness accounts, "loud bangs" could be heard on Thursday morning before the vessel listed in Åmøyfjorden outside Stavanger.

VG also said there were 275 people on board, and said that everyone was accounted for, according to police.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to Saipem for more info. We'll update the article with any response we may receive.

The Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, also said that nobody was injured during the incident. It also said that barges that were located near Saipem 7000 at the time of tilting suffered major damage and capsized.













Saipem 7000 location - April 14, 2022 - Credit: VesselsValue More to follow...