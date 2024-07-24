Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Huisman to Deliver Knuckle Boom Crane for Offshore Energy Client

Knuckle Boom Crane (Credit: Huisman)
Knuckle Boom Crane (Credit: Huisman)

Dutch company Huisman has booked an order for the delivery of a Knuckle Boom Crane for a client in the offshore energy market.

The 550mt Knuckle Boom Crane will be equipped with Huisman’s proprietary secondary-controlled Active Heave Compensation System, which features the latest technology in load control for various offshore environments and energy management.

The crane’s boom is optimized for versatile operations on a pipelay vessel, offering an extended reach for lifting objects onto the pipelay tower.

Huisman’s scope of work includes the complete range of engineering, production, installation, and testing, with a turnkey delivery from its facility in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

The contract marks Huisman's third significant Knuckle Boom Crane contract announced this year, demonstrating the strong demand for its advanced lifting technology.

The Knuckle Boom Cranes uses patented technology to store energy in the vessel's spinning reserve energy storage system, and are designed to meet the growing demands of the offshore industry.

Marine Equipment Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Pipelay Vessel Cranes

Related Offshore News

DEME Offshore’s Viking Neptun (Credit: DEME Offshore)

All Inter-Array Cables Laid at Dogger Bank’s First 1.2GW...
(Credit: Vard)

Rem Offshore Orders New CSOV from Vard

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Prysmian Gets $489M from EIB for European Green Transition Push

Prysmian Gets $489M from EIB f

New Fortress Energy Secures $700M Loan for Second FLNG Unit in Mexico

New Fortress Energy Secures $7

Equinor Still Considering Reducing Rosebank Oilfield Stake

Equinor Still Considering Redu

SRJ Technologies Acquires Oil and Gas Remote Inspections Services Firm

SRJ Technologies Acquires Oil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine