Saipem Shares Possible Cause of Crane Vessel Tilting Incident in Norway

April 14, 2022

For illustration only - Saipem 7000 - Credit: Saipem (File photo)
For illustration only - Saipem 7000 - Credit: Saipem (File photo)

Italian energy services company Saipem, whose Saipem 7000 crane vessel with 275 people aboard tilted in a fjord in Norway on Thursday morning, released a statement on Thursday evening, confirming the incident had occurred, and sharing preliminary info on the likely cause.

"In the morning of today off the coast of Amoyfjorden (Norway), an incident occurred on the vessel Saipem 7000. After having completed DP trials as per DNV testing program, Saipem 7000 was performing the planned 5 years main cranes load test, under the attendance of the Classification Authority," Saipem said, also confirming that nobody was injured during the incident.

"Further to a preliminary assessment, it would appear that the main block wire broke during the test lifting operation and the testing load (two cargo barges) with the main block were released into the water.

"The unit, after an initial tilting caused by the load release, promptly returned in a stable position and safe condition. A crane assessment is ongoing," Saipem said. 

The self-propelled vessel, one of the largest of its type in the world, can accommodate 725 persons on board. It is used for installation and decommissioning works in both offshore oil and gas and offshore wind industries. It was built by Fincantieri in 1987, VesselsValue data show.





 

Saipem 7000 location - April 14, 2022 - Credit: VesselsValue More to follow...

