Moreld Ross Offshore Charters Maersk Minder AHTS

Danish offshore vessel operator Maersk Supply Service has won a call-off contract with Moreld Ross Offshore in Norway for the use of the Maersk Minder AHTS.

"Already one of the newest, most fuel-efficient, and eco-friendly vessels in our fleet, Maersk Minder is currently at Fitjar Mekaniske Verksted AS where she is being retrofitted with a battery pack in what we believe is the world’s first AHTS hybrid battery conversion," Maersk Supply Service said Tuesday.

"Maersk Supply Service has set ambitious decarbonization targets to halve our carbon intensity by 2030 (vs 2018 baseline) and to reach net-zero operations by 2040. We are committed to doing everything we can to meaningfully reduce emissions through changing behaviors, implementing new technologies, and extending collaboration across the industry. We are therefore especially proud to be able to support Ross Offshore, as one of the most active vessel charterers on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, and look forward to delivering safe and sustainable operations for their clients," the company said.

