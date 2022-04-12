Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Akselos' Mitchell Joins RCG as Global Business Development Director

April 12, 2022

Dylan Mitchell - RCG's as Global Business Development Director - Credit: RCG
The Renewables Consulting (RCG), an ERM Group company, has appointed Dylan Mitchell as Global Business Development Director in the firm's London headquarters.

"As RCG moves into the next phase of growth with ERM, the organization aims to engage a broader range of clients in the low carbon energy transition through established and emerging renewable energy technologies. Mitchell will be responsible for driving revenue growth and client-facing business development, coordination of account management processes, building out service lines, and leading a team focused on new markets," RCG said.

Mitchell joins RCG from advanced engineering simulation technology provider Akselos, where he was sales account director of wind and new markets. Previously, Mitchell was with MHI Vestas, where he served as market entry manager for the Americas and at Prysmian Group, where
he was responsible for high voltage cable and associated services in Germany, and offshore termination and testing works across Europe.

Commenting on his appointment, Dylan Mitchell said: "The low-carbon energy transition presents fundamental challenges to how we design, finance, build and operate our energy infrastructure. RCG has built their strong brand and reputation, solving these problems with an incredible set of forward-looking companies. We plan to build on our successes in technical advisory, management consulting, and market intelligence and expand into new promising areas."

