ASCO to Support Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm Construction

Aberdeen-based logistics and materials management firm ASCO has won a contract with offshore wind turbine maker Vestas to support the Seagreen offshore wind farm project, located 27 km off the coast of Angus.

Under the contract, of an undisclosed value, ASCO's ship agency division Seletar will provide key services including crew transfer to the operations of the project initially during the construction phase. The project will be delivered from the port of Montrose.

Service delivery manager for Seletar, Ross Irvine said: “This latest contract win emphasizes our position in the renewables landscape, something we have been committed to doing for some time. Over a period of a few years, we have seen a diversification in the Industry and whilst our traditional core activities in marine and energy industries remain hugely important to us, we have evolved and developed skills to become more sustainable. The transferability of our skills and competences is a key strength in a market diversification strategy, enabling us to support the energy transition whilst enhancing the sustainability of our company.

Paul Grant, offshore commissioning project manager for Vestas said: "Vestas has an agreement with Seletar to provide all shipping agent services for the commissioning and completion phase of the Seagreen offshore wind farm. Vestas look forward to continuing the relationship established on previous projects and together contributing to the continued growth of renewable energy in the region."

Once fully built, Seagreen will be Scotland's largest fixed bottom offshore wind farm and the world's deepest of its kind.

The Seagreen wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (49%) and TotalEnergies (51%). SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction of the Seagreen project and will operate Seagreen on completion for its expected 25-year lifetime.

The Seagreen offshore wind farm is scheduled to enter operation in early 2023.

At 1.1GW, the wind farm will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of renewable energy annually which is enough electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK households.