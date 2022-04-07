VIDEO: Boskalis' Boka Vanguard Carrying Johan Castberg FPSO to Norway

Dutch marine services contractor Boskalis has shared a video of its BOKA Vanguard semi-submersible heavy transportation vessel carrying the Equinor's Johan Castberg FPSO to Norway.

In mid-February, the BOKA Vanguard loaded with the 70,000-ton Johan Castberg FPSO set off for Norway from Singapore where the FPSO was built by Sembcorp Marine.

"After sailing approximately 12,500 nautical miles, the vessel will arrive in Høylandsbygd tomorrow morning, where she will unload the brand new FPSO. We thank the crew of the BOKA Vanguard and project team for the great work so far and wish them good luck with the float-off operation," Boskalis said Thursday in a social media post sharing the video of the operation. The video was taken by the Dutch aerial photography and videography specialists Flying Focus.

Johan Castberg is Sembcorp Marine’s first EPC newbuild FPSO. Sembcorp Marine’s scope of work for the Johan Castberg FPSO comprised the construction of the hull and living quarters.

Upon final completion in Norway, the FPSO is scheduled for deployment at the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, about 240km from Hammerfest, Norway. The FPSO hull is built to be self-contained for harsh-environment operation, with living quarters accommodating up to 140 personnel on board.

The FPSO is heading for an Aker Solutions yard in Stord. Once at the quayside at Stord, all the process modules constructed by Aker Solutions in Norway will be installed and the FPSO completed

Per WorldEnergyReports, the FPSO has 1.1 mil bbls storage capacity, a production capacity of 190,000 b/d oil, and 290 mmcf/d gas.

The Johan Castberg field is expected to come on stream in the fourth quarter of 2024.



