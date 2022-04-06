Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Website of Russian Oil Firm Gazprom Neft Goes Down after Apparent Hack

April 6, 2022

Illustration only - Gazprom Neft's Prirazlomnaya platform at the Prirazlomnoye field - Credit: Gazprom Neft (File Photo)
The website of Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, went down on Wednesday after an apparent hack, in what looked like the latest attack on government-linked pages over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

What looked like a hacked version of the website briefly posted a statement purporting to be from Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Miller last month called on the gas giant's 500,000 employees to rally around Putin to preserve Russia as a great power in the face of foreign attempts to break her.  

The statement attributed to him on what looked like the hacked version of the site cited him as making critical comments about Russia's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

The website stopped working soon afterwards. Screenshot taken at 9:50 CET, April 6, 2022

A Gazprom spokesman dismissed the statement as nonsense.

Gazprom Neft declined immediate comment.

The website of Russian state news agency TASS was hacked in February, with the regular site replaced with a message calling for Moscow to halt what it calls its 'special operation' in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries)

