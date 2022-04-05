Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
N-Sea Buys Geosea Vessel from DOF Subsea

April 5, 2022

Credit: N-Sea

Subsea services provider N-Sea has exercised its option to acquire Geosea DP2 multipurpose support vessel from DOF Subsea for an undisclosed sum.

N-Sea is expected to become the owner of the 2002-built vessel during the second or the third quarter of 2022.

The vessel has been under management by N-Sea on a long-term vessel agreement with DOF Subsea Rederi AS for the last few years and has worked since then for the Royal Dutch Navy, on a long-term charter.

Arno van Poppel, N-Sea CEO said:" We are proud to announce that the Geosea will soon become under the full control, ownership, and management of N-Sea, showing our continuous commitment to become the contractor of choice for survey, UXO, IRM and shallow water cable-related activities, including subsea cable repairs. 

"We thank DOF for the opportunity to acquire this vessel and the long-lasting partnership. Furthermore, by acquiring the Geosea, we can ensure continuous support to the operations of the Royal Dutch Navy, by which we make a clear contribution to a safer and cleaner world. We are looking forward to a continuation of this valued relationship.”
 

