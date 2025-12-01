Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Italy's Snam Wins EU Backing for Offshore CO2 Storage

Published

© Sergey Kelin / Adobe Stock
© Sergey Kelin / Adobe Stock

The European Commission included two cross-border energy projects two initiatives backed by Italian gas grid operator Snam in its priority list on Monday, making them eligible for EU funding.

The commission had already added the projects to a priority list in 2023, but their presence in this year's update makes it likely that they will be included in Snam's updated industrial plan, due to be presented early next year.

Snam's projects, part of an EU list of 235, are a hydrogen pipeline linking Algeria, Italy, Austria and Germany dubbed the SoutH2 Corridor, and offshore carbon dioxide storage sites near Italy's Ravenna, part of the Callisto project.

Since they are among the so-called Projects of Common Interest and Projects of Mutual Interest, they will benefit from fast-track authorisation processes, as well as possible financial backing from the EU.


(Reuters - Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Offshore Industry News Europe CO2 CCS

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Semco Maritime)

Semco Maritime to Work on Floatel Endurance Rig...
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

OEUK Warns of Major Job Losses Without Urgent Windfall Tax...
(Credit: RWE)

Fugro Wraps Up Survey at Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind...

AD Ports, Masdar Team Up for Offshore Wind Projects

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Oil Majors Oppose Subsea7-Saipem Merger in Brazil

Oil Majors Oppose Subsea7-Saip

Eni Starts Up Phase 2 of Congo LNG Ahead of Schedule

Eni Starts Up Phase 2 of Congo

UK Backs Development of 145-ft Uncrewed Offshore Support Vessel

UK Backs Development of 145-ft

Petrobras Signs Up Acteon for Mooring Asset Integrity Services

Petrobras Signs Up Acteon for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine