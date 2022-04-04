Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Borr Drilling Adds 6.9 Years to Contract Backlog as Five Jack-Up Rigs Secure Deals

April 4, 2022

Illustration only - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock
Illustration only - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock

Shallow water drilling company Borr Drilling has won new contracts and extensions for five of its premium jack-up drilling rigs. 

"These awards increase the company's backlog by approximately 2,530 days [around 6.9 years], excluding optional periods," Borr Drilling said, without going into details on the value of the contracts.

The premium jack-up drilling rig "Gunnlod" has secured a contract with an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia. This contract is expected to start in direct continuation of its current contract. The work will cover 11 wells with an anticipated duration of 186 days plus options.

The premium jack-up drilling rig "Mist" had options exercised by PTTEP for a total duration of approximately 3.5 months and it is now expected to remain contracted with PTTEP until Q4 2022.

The premium jack-up drilling rig "Saga" has secured a contract with an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia. This contract will start in direct continuation of its current contract and the work will cover a 1-well program with an anticipated duration of 45 days, Borr Drilling said.

Additionally, Borr Drilling said it had won long-term contracts in the Middle East with an undisclosed operator for two of its premium jack-up drilling rigs. The contracts have a firm duration of 3 years plus options each and are expected to begin in the second half of 2022.

These awards increase the company's contracted fleet to 20 rigs out of a total of 23 delivered rigs, Borr Drilling said.

"Borr Drilling remains in constructive discussions with its lenders in relation to the deferral or refinancing of its debt maturing in 2023 and expects such discussions to be successfully concluded on or before June 30th, 2022," the company added.

Drilling Rigs Shallow Water Europe Activity Drilling

Related Offshore News

An Odfjell Drilling semi-submersible drilling unit - Credit: Odfjell Drilling

Odfjell Drilling Names New CEO
For illustration - A Transocean drillship - Credit: Ana/AdobeStock

Offshore Driller Transocean Buys Stake in Seabed Minerals...


Trending Offshore News

Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

Workers Evacuated after Fire Breaks Out on North Sea FPSO
UKCS
Illustration - Credit: SBM Offshore

ExxonMobil Gets Guyana's Approval for Yellowtail Project
FPSO

Insight

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

Video

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Offshore Wind: Empire Wind Taps Maersk to Build Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (VIDEO)

Current News

Borr Drilling Adds 6.9 Years to Contract Backlog as Five Jack-Up Rigs Secure Deals

Borr Drilling Adds 6.9 Years to Contract Backlog as Five Jack-Up Rigs Secure Deals

Corvus' Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Gets AIP from DNV

Corvus' Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Gets AIP from DNV

Sembcorp Marine Orders Kongsberg Tech for Maersk WTIV

Sembcorp Marine Orders Kongsberg Tech for Maersk WTIV

Short-term Extension for Espoir Ivorien FPSO in Ivory Coast

Short-term Extension for Espoir Ivorien FPSO in Ivory Coast

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine