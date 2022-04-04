Technip Energies Lands FEED Contract with Equinor for Floating Wind Project in S. Korea

Norwegian energy company Equinor has hired Technip Energies to carry out a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for the offshore floating wind Firefly project, located 70 kilometers offshore the East Coast of South Korea.

The FEED contract covers the engineering of the floating wind turbine substructures for the proposed 800 megawatts offshore wind farm. The design of the substructures will include Technip Energies’ in-house floater technology INO15.

With a capacity of 15 megawatts, INO15 technology is a three-column semi-submersible floater which is well suited for fabrication in large series, the company said. The substructure design is in alignment with Equinor's "Wind Semi" design principles.

The Firefly wind farm is planned for an area of 2 x 75 km2 off the coast of the city of Ulsan in South Korea and will serve to feed the Korean grid. It is planned to be in operation in 2027.

Willy Gauttier, VP Offshore Floating Wind at Technip Energies, said: “We are glad to have been awarded this FEED by our long-lasting client Equinor and that the INO15 floater technology has been selected for the development of the offshore wind farm. It perfectly illustrates that engineering and technology will be key to accelerate the energy transition. Through the Firefly project, we are committed to supporting Equinor in its objective to reach an installed net renewables capacity of 12-16 gigawatts by 2030.”



